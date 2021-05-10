Life Story: Agnes M. Yashinski, 92; Worked At Former Gina’s Bakery

Agnes M. Yashinski, 92, passed away on May 8 at home.

Born and raised in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Edward Jones and Melissa Madara Jones. She moved to New Brunswick in 1957. She lived in Franklin Township before moving to be with her family in Maryland.

Agnes was an active and devout parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick for many years. At the church she ran the Altar Rosary Society, assisted with the Sunday collections, helped sponsor the seminarians’ trips to the Vatican and worked in the rectory cooking for the priests.

She did all of this on top of caring for her family and working in the medical field for over 30 years. Never one to let the grass grow under her, upon retirement, Ag found a fun job working around her favorite sweet – the doughnut – and spent many years at Gina’s Bakery in Somerset.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Albert Yashinski, grandson TJ Yashinskie and her beloved best friend, Clair McCloskey.

Survivors include her son, Ted Yashinskie of Boynton Beach, Florida; grandchildren David and Susan Yashinskie; Monica Yashinskie; great-grandchildren Sarah Yashinskie and Ryan Yashinskie; and her dear pet, Cody.

Ag never knew a stranger and is also survived by her many dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. May 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. May 13 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick. Entombment to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

Donations in lieu of flowers: Ag spent her life helping people and especially wanted all children to never want for a meal. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to No Kid Hungry at www.nokidhungry.org or to your local food banks or shelters.



