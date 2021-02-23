Lady Warriors Fall To St. Thomas Aquinas, 68-53

Christina Midgette powers through a pack of St. Thomas defenders during the Lady Warriors’ February 22 game.

Buoyed by a barrage of three-pointers, the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans handed the Lady Warrior basketball team its second consecutive loss February 21, 68-53.

The Lady Warriors had no answer for St. Thomas’ three-point game, with the Trojans scoring nearly half of their points from outside the arc on their way to the victory.

The game started out pretty well for the Lady Warriors, who jumped out to a quick lead and held it on and off for most of the first quarter.

The game was tied at 15 with 25 seconds left, but a late basket by the Trojans gave them the 17-15 lead at the buzzer.

After St. Thomas took a 20-15 lead to start off the second period, junior Christina Midgette drove in for a layup to bring the Lady Warriors to within three, 20-17, followed by a putback by senior Erica Jackson to bring the score to 20-19 with 5:10 left in the period.

Another three-pointer by the Trojans gave them a 23-19 lead, but then freshman Iyanna Cotton snuck up behind a stationary Trojan, stole the ball from her and brought it back to bring the Warriors to 23-21 with 3:19 left in the period.

St. Thomas padded its lead by more five points before Midgette drove in for a score, bringing the Lady Warriors to 28-23 with 1:30 left in the period.

With the Lady Warriors trailing 31-23, Tiffany Pecorella hit a three with a little less than a minute left in the period.

The Trojans boosted their lead with the help of two three-pointers, the last one coming at the buzzer, and left the court with a 39-27 lead.

The second half was all St. Thomas, who held leads ranging from eight to 15 points.

The Lady Warriors face Gil. St. Bernards at home at 6 p.m. on February 23.

Here are some scenes from the game: