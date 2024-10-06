Kingston Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Celebrates 100 Years

The 100th anniversary celebration for the Kingston Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 continued on October 5 with a short program and a barbecue.

The celebrations began with a dinner on February 29, the actual day in 1924 on which the fire company was started.

There was also a parade in July, said George Luck Jr., chairman of the 100th Anniversary Committee.

The village of Kingston is shared between Franklin and South Brunswick, with the dividing line being Route 27. Kingston Volunteer Fire Company s part of Fire District 4.

Kingston Volunteer Fire Company was started in 1924, after a fire destroyed a dry goods shop and two adjacent homes on Route 27.

Also on hand to celebrate the anniversary was Mayor Phil Kramer, who delivered a proclamation congratulating the fire company for a century of service.

Noting that the fire company survived with community support, Kramer said, “It’s hard to find that nowadays.”

Sixty two members started this and there are 45 members now,” Kramer said. “In a day of lack of volunteerism, that’s truly amazing and I congratulate you.”

“This is kind of a culmination of the year of celebrations,” Luck said. “It’s open to the public because we want to say thank you to the Kingston community who has supported us for 100 years. So that’s been important to us and this is our opportunity to do that.”

Anne Luck-Deak, president of the fire company’s Ladies Auxiliary, encouraged members to “recommit ourselves to supporting the work of this fire company and continuing to build a base of volunteers to make that happen.”

“May we all find a way to model what it means to give back to our community as those who have come before us have so faithfully done,” she said. “And together may we ensure many more years of mutual aid and community support here in Kingston.”

Here are some scenes from the day:





