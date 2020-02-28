Jersey Cyclone Brewery Participates In World-Wide Aussie Fire Relief Fundraiser

Jersey Cyclone co-owner Jan Chwiedosiuk collects freshly poured cans of Resilience beer in preparation for the February 28 fundraiser.

With their backgrounds in two fire services, the owners of Jersey Cyclone brewery on Worlds Fair Drive didn’t have to think twice when they heard of a fundraiser to aid victims of last year’s Australian brush fires.

Jan Chwiedosiuk and Brian Teel, the brewery’s co-owners, signed on to the international effort lead by the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Resilience Beer to make a special batch of Resilience Pale Ale.

The beer had originally been created for a fundraiser to help victims of California’s Camp Fire in 2018, and was resurrected with a new recipe developed by Australian brew-masters for the Australian disaster.

Jersey Cyclone’s proceeds from the sale of the beer and associated merchandise will go to the CFS Foundation, a group that gives financial aid to the South Australian Country Fire Service’s firefighters and their families who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

“We knew from the first second we had to be part of it,” Chwiedosiuk said. “Brian being part of Warren Fire, with Mt. Bethel, and me being part of Berkeley Heights fire. We knew we had to be a part of it.”

The two partners reviewed the list of potential charities and decided on the CFS Foundation.

Chwiedosiuk said they planned to can 40 to 50 cases, with the rest available on tap.

Cost for the beer is: $3.50 for a taster, $5 for 10.5-ounce glass, $7 for a pint and $15 for a four-pack of cans or a growler.

Jersey Cyclone is located at 14 Worlds Fair Drive, Suite J.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate stopped by Jersey Cyclone to watch the canning and talk to the owners about the event:

Here are some scenes from the day: