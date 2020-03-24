In Your Opinion: Franklin Food Bank Needs Your Help

By Bill Grippo.

Dear Friends,

My kids asked me the other day if I have ever seen anything like this CoronaVirus in my life… they said you have been around for a while! Never I said, I have seen our country go through horrible assassinations of great leaders, friends who lost their lives in Vietnam, the horrific 9/11, and even the worry of gun violence in schools and colleges across America. This truly shakes a global community to the core!

Friends all we can do is follow the safety guidelines, care for our immediate families and reach out into our own neighborhood where friends can help friends! Now more than ever before people are coming to the Franklin Food Bank who have not visited previously and people who have visited and now have to resume because of a job lost or a small business hurt. These are the people I am writing about and asking you for a financial donation today to www.franklinfoodbank.org/donate-now – Just click and pledge!

You can make a one pledge or a continuing pledge in our monthly Ambassador Program. This new program assures the health and future of the food bank.

So, what about special events… well here is a perfect example of our need! Special events are wonderful couldn’t do without them… however any natural or bizarre tragedy (storms, torrential rain, hurricanes, or even a Coronavirus wipes out the special event) As of today two major events have been cancelled, the wonderful Empty Bowl event which had a goal of $30,000 and even the over 25 year historical “Tour de Franklin” scheduled for the last Sunday in April is cancelled, that event $70,000. That is $100,000 projected, the food bank will see half of that in pledges and donations already sent it.

This is an extremely urgent time for the Franklin Food Bank!! Part time staffers are bringing food to cars waiting in the lot. No Volunteers allowed in the building and taking donations of canned food is not feasible now because of the Pandemic warnings. Your dollars donated enables the food bank administration the ability to purchase the food needed from approved vendors in order to buy in bulk. Your one dollar can buy three dollars of necessary food.

We have one food bank in Franklin, we have hundreds monthly who come and pick up food for their families. If you are blessed where you can afford a donation, please do that today. It is accessible on-line. I myself am a monthly Ambassador. I give $25 a month. Ambassadorship of 10, 25, or even 30.00 a month can literally help sustain multiple Franklin families with nourishment. Is that sinking in? Multiple families in our community! But that’s not the only way to help fight hunger in our township.

You can also choose to send a check to us directly PO BOX 333, 224 Churchill Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873. We implore everyone to become an Ambassador and together we can become stronger, healthy and happy. Isn’t that why we have neighbors? To ensure that as a township we reign? Please join me and we will all find the sunshine!

God Bless our community… Stay healthy Bill