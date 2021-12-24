In Your Opinion: Community Came Through For Neediest Children

By Robert (Kash) Kashinsky.

Kash 4 Community needed to help make Christmas brighter for local kids. Every child deserves to get a visit from Santa. Even children in foster care, homeless shelters and other places you hope Santa won’t forget. I had to help. Franklin answered my call.

Today I, along with some of Santa’s helpers from the generous Franklin Township Republican Club, delivered a sleigh FULL of gifts. Gifts that our community lovingly donated to Franklin children in need. The social workers at Somerset County Social Services (Franklin Division) were blown away by your generosity – so was I.

Thank you Franklin. Thank you to everyone who participated in this donation drive. We provided clothing to over 50 Franklin Township children! I then partnered with the folks at www.5Help.org. This marvelous group is a teen- founded and run, local nonprofit. Goes to show you, it really does take a village!

With their help, not only did we meet the necessary clothing needs- we donated dozens and dozens of toys. Toys we didn’t even plan on receiving! We donated so many items we had to bring in reinforcement vehicles just to complete the massive deliveries.

I LOVE Franklin. This is one of the many reasons. Happy holidays, everyone! This is exactly what Christmas is about. This is exactly what Franklin is about. This is exactly what Kash 4 Community is about!

