FTPD Weekly Blotter: September 11-22, 2022

09/11/2022

A Somerville man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for two outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction. Franklin Township PD assumed custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail without incident.

A Piscataway resident reported a burglary to her vehicle while it was parked overnight at a local hotel. The unknown suspect(s) ransacked the vehicle and stole a remote start receiver valued at $190.00.

09/12/2022

A 35-year-old Milltown woman was arrested for a $1000.00 outstanding warrant out of Union Township, NJ during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.

09/13/2022

A 27-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Bridgewater, NJ and one outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during a suspicious motor vehicle investigation at a township shopping center. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to their unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours in the area of Sapphire Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole $40.00 cash and property valued at $2,090.00.

A Somerset resident was almost the victim of a scam after receiving a phone call from a supposed U.S. Marshal. The victim withdrew $15,000.00 from her bank and was advised to deposit the money into a Bitcoin ATM in lieu of arrest. The victim grew suspicious and responded to the Franklin Township PD. The suspect disconnected the phone call. NOTE: From WWW.USMARSHALS.GOV: U.S. Marshals Service WILL NEVER ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers, or to make bitcoin deposits for any purpose. NEVER divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers. Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC. You can remain anonymous when you report. Authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.

A 40-year-old Lakewood man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Lakewood PD. Franklin Township PD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail without incident.

09/14/2022

A Somerset resident reported a theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle during the overnight hours by an unknown suspect(s) in the area of Home St. The part and repair were valued at $800.00.

A Pemberton resident reported a theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked on Shirley Ave. during the overnight hours. The part and repair were valued at $2000.00. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported a theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked on Jefferson St. during the overnight hours. The part and repair were valued at $1000.00. A witness described the suspect as wearing all black.

A 39-year-old Hammonton man was arrested for DWI and possession of CDS during a motor vehicle crash investigation. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary to auto while dining at a shopping center located on Easton Ave. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) removed a purse from the unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was in the purse.

09/15/2022

A Somerset resident reported the theft of his bicycle from a business on Hamilton St. during the morning hours. The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male, made away with the unattended bike which was valued at $500.00.

09/16/2022

A 30-year-old Piscataway man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for a warrant out of our jurisdiction. Franklin Township PD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail without incident.

09/17/2022

A suspicious male was reported to the Franklin Township PD in the area of Amwell Rd. during the morning hours. Patrol located a male, who was highly intoxicated and injured, matching the description. After an investigation the male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Special Note:

Tips regarding catalytic converter thefts:

• Park your vehicle inside your garage or in secure side yard.

• If you have to park outside, leave on exterior lights or install motion detector lights.

• Check into installing an additional sensor to convertors that set off the vehicle’s alarm when the thieves attempt to steal it.

• Ask your repair shop to tack weld the nut and bolt: it helps prevent most thieves from easily unbolting the assembly.

• Residents are advised to call 911 if they see someone underneath a parked vehicle, especially late at night or other times when there are little to no other people around.



