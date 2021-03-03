Franklin Township Soccer Club Registration Open

Submitted by the Franklin Township Soccer Club.

The Franklin Township Soccer Club is taking registrations for the Spring 2021 season. Children born between the years 2015 – 2016 (Nippers), 2006-2014 (Recreation – PW and JR Divisions) and 2019-2014 (TOPSoccer program which is designed for children with special needs) can register at www.franklinsoccer.com.

The Spring season starts on Saturday April 17 and will run for 9 weeks.

Registration is open at this time; after March 17 a late fee will apply.

Teams will be assembled and coaches will start practices towards the end of March, weather permitting.

The Club has created a detailed COVID-19 Return to Play Guide and Procedures which were successfully implemented in the Fall 2020 and which will be followed again this spring. Check these plans out at the club website.

The Franklin Township Soccer Club offers both Recreational and Travel programs for boys and girls, from pre-K to High School ages, with Fall and Spring seasons. Formed more than forty years ago, the club is an independent, non-profit organization run entirely by parent volunteers. In 2013 we also introduced our TopSoccer program to help children with disabilities who would like to learn to play soccer.

For more information feel free to email nt.vp.girls@franklinsoccer.com or nt.registrar@franklinsoccer.com