FRA Sports: FHS Baseball Warriors Edge Pingry, 7-6

FHS pitcher Myles Castillo delivers during the Warriors’ May 13 game against Pingry.

The Franklin High School baseball Warriors scored seven runs on five hits on their come-from-ahead victory over Pingry on May 13.

Franklin took an early 2-1 lead in the first inning, only to lose it in the next frame when Pingry scored twice.

The teams matched runs in the third and fourth innings – one and two, respectively – before Franklin took the lead permanently on a two-run performance in the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Sophomore Myles Castillo gave up six runs – four of them earned – on 12 hits in six innings. Castillo fanned two with no walks.

Senior Joshua Kuroda-Grauer pitched the final frame, giving up a hit and striking out two.

Senior Jason Ferner and Sophomore Samuele Mattia knocked in an RBI each, with Mattia going one for four and Ferner going zero for one with a walk.

Junior Dylan Millman went one for three and scored three runs. Castillo went one for four and scored two runs, and Sophomore Peyton Bonds went two for two with a walk and scored two runs.

With the win, Franklin moved to 5-2 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game: