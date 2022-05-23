Financial Help Sought For Township Mother Of 2-Year-Old Drowning Victim

A call has gone out for aid for a township woman whose 2-year-old daughter drowned in a pool on May 13.

Nilda Sanchez’s daughter, Alani, was at her babysitter’s house in Somerset when teh little girl fell into the pool and drowned.

Sanchez is the sole wage earner in her family and has two other daughters, Angel, who attends MacAfee Road School, and Carla Marielis Poueriet, who is a student at Franklin Middle School — Hamilton Street campus.

Township residents Bill Grippo and Nick DeMeglio are leading the fundraising effort. They have created a Go Fund Me account, reachable here, for donations.

Checks can also be mailed to: Franklin PTO Presidents Council, PO Box 5006, Somerset, NJ 08875.



