FHS Students Receive More Than $300,000 In Local Scholarships, Awards At Senior Awards Night

FHS seniors were honored for their accomplishments in a June 16 ceremony.

Dozens of Franklin High School seniors received local scholarships and awards totaling more than $300,000 at the annual FHS School’s Senior Awards Night on June 16.

In addition to the awards, the Class of 2022’s Salutatorian and Valedictorian were also announced.

FHS principal Nick Solomon led off teh program by thanking the seniors.

“Thank you because you made our jobs easier,” he said. “You understood your assignment, you understood your purpose, you understood your why. So thank you.”

“Stay driven seniors,” he said. “Remember all the hard work that got you to this point because of those foundational principles that will create a plan to reach all of your future dreams and goals. Lift as you climb. This mantra, quote or motto is something that I’ve learned through my journey in life. Be a leader, and don’t be afraid to help your fellow sister or brother along the way. As you succeed in life, more eyes will be on you. But take the time … to cultivate the next generation that may follow you.”

Those receiving awards, scholarships and honors were:

EUNICE M. SUYDAM SCHOLARSHIP

Akshay Gokul

$2,500 renewable scholarship

PRAISE UNITY SCHOLARSHIP

$500 scholarship

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Paula Barrow

Caitlyn Kercado

Autumn Phillips

Cyprianni Stewart

Lee Twombly

HARSHWARDHAN PANKE SCHOLARSHIP

Paula Barrow

$1,000 scholarship

FTEA SCHOLARSHIPS

Various Amounts

Taviyana Johnson

Ashar Keeys

Jazmine Brown

Caitlyn Kercado

Cyprianni Stewart

Sari Garfinkel

Jael Forehand

DUNE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS

One $10,000 renewable 4-year scholarship & Two $7,000 4-year scholarships!

Anthony Doney

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Taviyana Johnson

THE DIAMOND FOUNDATION, INC., JOHN D. STEINLINE JR. MEMORIAL AWARD

Lilyanna Hopkins & Ayush Mukherjee

$2,000 scholarship and laptop computer!

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS

Various Amounts

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Rishika Boppana

Jael Forehand

Akshay Gokul

Aryan Shah

Cyprianni Stewart

JAMAICAN ORGANIZATION OF NJ PERSONAL NEEDS SCHOLARSHIP

Cyprianni Stewart & Ashar Keeys

Various amounts

\KEVIN J. MASKALL & ANDREW RUSSONIELLO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Olivia Ayala

Sarah Stefaniak

Cyprianni Stewart

Various amounts

FRANKLIN WOMAN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

$1,000 scholarships

Lilyanna Hopkins

Taviyana Johnson

Jeevika Sivasubramonian

NATIONAL SORORITY OF PHI DELTA KAPPA, INC., EPSILON ALPHA CHAPTER ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP

Various scholarship amounts

Ciara Bennett

Cyprianni Stewart

Jordan Porter

SIX MILE RUN REFORMED CHURCH CORTELYOU-SINCAK SCHOLARSHIP

Lee Twombly

$1,000 Scholarship

DR. SETHI EXCELLENT STUDENT AWARD

Chinelo Agwuegbo

$1,000 renewable 4-year scholarship

EISENBERG SCHOLARSHIP

Khadija Bangurah

$300 scholarship

RUTGERS COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH SCHOLARSHIP

Aaron Cole

$1,000 scholarship

FHS VOCAL MUSIC PARENT ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

Cyprianni Stewart

$1,000 Scholarship

FRANCES A. AMMONS MUSICAL PERFORMANCE SCHOLARSHIP

Lee Twombly & Rishika Chakravorty

$500 Scholarship

FHS BAND PARENTS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

Various amounts

Trevor Collins

Benjamin Keane

Khadija Bangurah

Jennifer Okwei

Rohan Patel

Sahil Patel

Ivanataina Phillips

Kadin Shea

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SOCCER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

Shreyas Santosh

Lauren Kozubal

Lilyanna Hopkins

Lee Twombly

Various amounts

NATIONAL ROTC SCHOLARSHIP

Kenneth Hiraldo

$137,640 Scholarship

LIGHTBRIDGE EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP

Brianna Wilson

$500 Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to a young lady pursuing a career in education.

WARRIOR FOR LIFE SCHOLARSHIPS

Various amounts

Tushar Mohan

Cyprianni Stewart

Brianna Wilson

Taviyana Johnson

Rishika Boppana

Ashar Keeys

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Kiara Sanchez Estevez

Jael Forehand

Caitlyn Kercado

These ten students were awarded scholarships from the Warrior for Life Foundation and were honored last weekend for this amazing achievement.

OUTSTANDING FINE, VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS

OUTSTANDING BAND AWARD

Trevor Collins

OUTSTANDING GUITAR AWARD

Dylan Ling

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRA AWARD

Aditi Jacob

OUTSTANDING VOCAL MUSIC AWARD

Sarah Stefaniak &

Rishika Chakravorty

OUTSTANDING FINE, VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS

OUTSTANDING ARTIST AWARD

Genesis Rodas Cordon

Lea Renwick

Rafaella Floirendo

Jade Rivera

Nakai Gooden

Esmeralda Rosario

Cynthia Vazquez Ramirez

Michael Veronsky

FOUR-YEAR CHOIR AWARD

Tedros Abera

Olivia Ayala

Cyprianni Stewart

Sarah Stefaniak

Benjamin Keane

FOUR-YEAR BAND AWARD

Osagie Akhagba

William Baaklini

Khadija Bangurah

Ciara Bennett

Leon Charsley

Trevor Collins

Rafaella Floirendo

Ana Garcia

Jonathan Hood

Victoria Iakoubova

Benjamin Keane

Oliver Nuguid

Jennifer Okwei

Dev Patel

Rohal Patel

Sahil Patel

IvanaTaina Phillips

Yasee Sahay

Aryan Shah

Kyle Scruggs

Kadin Shea

Ryan Turano

Alejandro Romero

Johnell Wallace

FOUR-YEAR GUITAR AWARD

Justin Diaz

Brett Pallay

Dylan Ling

Eli McClain

FOUR-YEAR ORCHESTRA AWARD

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Blessing Assoumany

Olivia Ayala

Rishika Boppana

Molly DeFilippis

Emily El-Choueri

Julia Gabryszewski

Sari Garfinkel

Nathaniel Henderson

Aditi Jacob

John Kaiser

David Lin

Ayush Mukherjee

Stephanie Osaah-Asamoah

Autumn Phillips

Malinda Qian

Nathalie Ramirez

Safa Rizwan

Samantha Topacio

Tristan Zehr

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY IN DANCE

Tajanae Bond

Caitlyn Kercado

Michael Koutros

Kevin Luck

Evelyn Rodriguez

Lee Twombly

MATH AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Various amounts

Calculus

Lizbeth Agyemang

AP Statistics

Jonathan Hood

Rishika Boppana

AP Computer Science A

Rudra Mehta

Each year, the mathematics department discusses students that have excelled in the senior level math courses offered at FHS.

EXCELLENCE IN ENGLISH AWARD

Jasmine Fleming & Yesenia Mendoza

In recognition of your hard work, dedication and achievements in English

Each year, the English department discusses students that have excelled in Language Arts & Literacy at FHS.

HELLER FAMILY/COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARD

Paula Barrow & Dylan Ling

$5,000 scholarship

For the past 4 years, the Heller Family has partnered with the Community Foundation to offer two $5,000 scholarships to Franklin Seniors majoring in Engineering.

SOMERSET COUNTY SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

Cyprianni Stewart

$500 Scholarship

This year, the Somerset County School Counselor Association awarded a scholarship to a Somerset County senior who wrote an essay about how their School Counselor impacted their high school career.

FRANKLIN ATHLETICS BOOSTER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

Dylan Ling

Dylan Millman

Kwaku Owusu

Lee Twombly

Abhigya Bavuluri

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Christina Midgette

Lauren Kozubal

$500 Scholarships

SPANISH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Rishika Boppana & Jonathan Hood

FRENCH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Aayush Parekh

ITALIAN AMERICAN CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

Michael Allegro

$2,500 Scholarship

The Italian American Club at Canal Walk offers a generous scholarship to a local senior who is of Italian descent, has excellent extracurricular involvement and submitted a strong essay.

FHS ROBOTICS CLUB AWARDS

Award for Excellence in Robotics: Tushar Mohan

Award for Leadership and Service in Robotics: Ayush MukherjeeI

MOST OUTSTANDING DESIGN TECHNOLOGY STUDENT

Lauren Kozubal

MOST OUTSTANDING ARCHITECTURE STUDENT

Jadedon Narain

SOMERSET RUN WOMAN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

Memuna Kallon

$1,000 scholarship

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY SCHOLARSHIP

Lauren Kozubal

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP

Tushar Mohan

$2,500 scholarship

AP SCHOLAR AWARD

Khadija Bangurah

Aditi Jacob

Srihan Kakarlapudi

Madison Luck

Bryan Mora

Zinelabidine Regragui

Shreyas Santosh

Rahul Shah

Sidharth Subba Rao

This award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams by July 2021.

AP SCHOLAR WITH HONOR AWARD

Michael Allegro

Paula Barrow

Neel Dahake

Denise Gruenewald

Jonathan Hood

Ashar Keeys

Anisha Kiran

Lauren Kozubal

Sahil Patel

This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken by July 2021, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.



AP SCHOLAR WITH DISTINCTION AWARD

Tedros Abera

Abhigya Bavuluri

Rishika Boppana

Akshay Gokul

Samantha Gorczyca

Victoria Iakoubova

David Lin

Tushar Mohan

Ayush Mukherjee

Aaryan Padh

Dev Patel

Jasmine Patel

Rohan Patel

Malinda Qian

Armaan Shah

Aryan Shah

This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken by July 2021 and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP ADMINISTRATORS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

Caitlyn Kercado & Autumn Phillips

$250 scholarship

This $250 scholarship is for a senior pursuing education at a 4-year college. The student must have an excellent work ethic and desire to work for the betterment of others.

PRINCIPAL’S LEADERSHIP AWARD

Christina Midgette & Ashar Keeys

Every year, a student or students are selected for the Principal’s Leadership Award as a result of their incredible achievements throughout high school. They are leaders among their peers, strive to succeed academically and are all-around amazing students.

PERFECT HONOR ROLL AWARD

Tedros Abera

Chinelo Agwuegbo

Fabiola Aparicio

Abhigya Bavuluri

Rishika Boppana

Kiara Charles

Gael Chisco

Jasmine Fleming

Akshay Gokul

Declan Gordon

Denise Gruenewald

Kenneth Hiraldo

Jonathan Hood

Victoria Iakoubova

David Lin

Madison Luck

Jhonny Martinez Lopez

Faith McDonough

Tushar Mohan

Bryan Mora

Kenechukwu Okoye

Aaryan Padh

Christian Paredes

Dev Patel

Jasmine Patel

Sahil Patel

Malinda Qian

Edgard Quintana

Kiara Sanchez Estevez

Tyriq Terry

Lee Twombly

Michael Veronsky

Joseph Wood

A very select few seniors have earned Honor Roll every single marking period throughout high school. This year, 33 seniors out of over 500 total seniors earned Perfect Honor Roll, and will receive a medal to wear at graduation signifying this amazing achievement.

FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL TOP TEN

Rishika Boppana

Akshay Gokul

Jonathan Hood

Victoria Iakoubova

Bryan Mora

Tushar Mohan

Dev Patel

Jasmine Patel

Malinda Qian

Lee Twombly

FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL’S 2022 SALUTATORIAN IS…

DEV PATEL!!!

FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL’S 2022 VALEDICTORIAN IS…

VICTORIA IAKOUBOVA!!!

Here are some scenes from the evening:





