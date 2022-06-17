FHS Students Receive More Than $300,000 In Local Scholarships, Awards At Senior Awards Night
Dozens of Franklin High School seniors received local scholarships and awards totaling more than $300,000 at the annual FHS School’s Senior Awards Night on June 16.
In addition to the awards, the Class of 2022’s Salutatorian and Valedictorian were also announced.
FHS principal Nick Solomon led off teh program by thanking the seniors.
“Thank you because you made our jobs easier,” he said. “You understood your assignment, you understood your purpose, you understood your why. So thank you.”
“Stay driven seniors,” he said. “Remember all the hard work that got you to this point because of those foundational principles that will create a plan to reach all of your future dreams and goals. Lift as you climb. This mantra, quote or motto is something that I’ve learned through my journey in life. Be a leader, and don’t be afraid to help your fellow sister or brother along the way. As you succeed in life, more eyes will be on you. But take the time … to cultivate the next generation that may follow you.”
Those receiving awards, scholarships and honors were:
EUNICE M. SUYDAM SCHOLARSHIP
Akshay Gokul
$2,500 renewable scholarship
PRAISE UNITY SCHOLARSHIP
$500 scholarship
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Paula Barrow
Caitlyn Kercado
Autumn Phillips
Cyprianni Stewart
Lee Twombly
HARSHWARDHAN PANKE SCHOLARSHIP
Paula Barrow
$1,000 scholarship
FTEA SCHOLARSHIPS
Various Amounts
Taviyana Johnson
Ashar Keeys
Jazmine Brown
Caitlyn Kercado
Cyprianni Stewart
Sari Garfinkel
Jael Forehand
DUNE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
One $10,000 renewable 4-year scholarship & Two $7,000 4-year scholarships!
Anthony Doney
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Taviyana Johnson
THE DIAMOND FOUNDATION, INC., JOHN D. STEINLINE JR. MEMORIAL AWARD
Lilyanna Hopkins & Ayush Mukherjee
$2,000 scholarship and laptop computer!
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
Various Amounts
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Rishika Boppana
Jael Forehand
Akshay Gokul
Aryan Shah
Cyprianni Stewart
JAMAICAN ORGANIZATION OF NJ PERSONAL NEEDS SCHOLARSHIP
Cyprianni Stewart & Ashar Keeys
Various amounts
\KEVIN J. MASKALL & ANDREW RUSSONIELLO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
Olivia Ayala
Sarah Stefaniak
Cyprianni Stewart
Various amounts
FRANKLIN WOMAN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIP
$1,000 scholarships
Lilyanna Hopkins
Taviyana Johnson
Jeevika Sivasubramonian
NATIONAL SORORITY OF PHI DELTA KAPPA, INC., EPSILON ALPHA CHAPTER ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP
Various scholarship amounts
Ciara Bennett
Cyprianni Stewart
Jordan Porter
SIX MILE RUN REFORMED CHURCH CORTELYOU-SINCAK SCHOLARSHIP
Lee Twombly
$1,000 Scholarship
DR. SETHI EXCELLENT STUDENT AWARD
Chinelo Agwuegbo
$1,000 renewable 4-year scholarship
EISENBERG SCHOLARSHIP
Khadija Bangurah
$300 scholarship
RUTGERS COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH SCHOLARSHIP
Aaron Cole
$1,000 scholarship
FHS VOCAL MUSIC PARENT ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP
Cyprianni Stewart
$1,000 Scholarship
FRANCES A. AMMONS MUSICAL PERFORMANCE SCHOLARSHIP
Lee Twombly & Rishika Chakravorty
$500 Scholarship
FHS BAND PARENTS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP
Various amounts
Trevor Collins
Benjamin Keane
Khadija Bangurah
Jennifer Okwei
Rohan Patel
Sahil Patel
Ivanataina Phillips
Kadin Shea
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SOCCER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP
Shreyas Santosh
Lauren Kozubal
Lilyanna Hopkins
Lee Twombly
Various amounts
NATIONAL ROTC SCHOLARSHIP
Kenneth Hiraldo
$137,640 Scholarship
LIGHTBRIDGE EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP
Brianna Wilson
$500 Scholarship
This scholarship is awarded to a young lady pursuing a career in education.
WARRIOR FOR LIFE SCHOLARSHIPS
Various amounts
Tushar Mohan
Cyprianni Stewart
Brianna Wilson
Taviyana Johnson
Rishika Boppana
Ashar Keeys
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Kiara Sanchez Estevez
Jael Forehand
Caitlyn Kercado
These ten students were awarded scholarships from the Warrior for Life Foundation and were honored last weekend for this amazing achievement.
OUTSTANDING FINE, VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS
OUTSTANDING BAND AWARD
Trevor Collins
OUTSTANDING GUITAR AWARD
Dylan Ling
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRA AWARD
Aditi Jacob
OUTSTANDING VOCAL MUSIC AWARD
Sarah Stefaniak &
Rishika Chakravorty
OUTSTANDING FINE, VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS
OUTSTANDING ARTIST AWARD
Genesis Rodas Cordon
Lea Renwick
Rafaella Floirendo
Jade Rivera
Nakai Gooden
Esmeralda Rosario
Cynthia Vazquez Ramirez
Michael Veronsky
FOUR-YEAR CHOIR AWARD
Tedros Abera
Olivia Ayala
Cyprianni Stewart
Sarah Stefaniak
Benjamin Keane
FOUR-YEAR BAND AWARD
Osagie Akhagba
William Baaklini
Khadija Bangurah
Ciara Bennett
Leon Charsley
Trevor Collins
Rafaella Floirendo
Ana Garcia
Jonathan Hood
Victoria Iakoubova
Benjamin Keane
Oliver Nuguid
Jennifer Okwei
Dev Patel
Rohal Patel
Sahil Patel
IvanaTaina Phillips
Yasee Sahay
Aryan Shah
Kyle Scruggs
Kadin Shea
Ryan Turano
Alejandro Romero
Johnell Wallace
FOUR-YEAR GUITAR AWARD
Justin Diaz
Brett Pallay
Dylan Ling
Eli McClain
FOUR-YEAR ORCHESTRA AWARD
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Blessing Assoumany
Olivia Ayala
Rishika Boppana
Molly DeFilippis
Emily El-Choueri
Julia Gabryszewski
Sari Garfinkel
Nathaniel Henderson
Aditi Jacob
John Kaiser
David Lin
Ayush Mukherjee
Stephanie Osaah-Asamoah
Autumn Phillips
Malinda Qian
Nathalie Ramirez
Safa Rizwan
Samantha Topacio
Tristan Zehr
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY IN DANCE
Tajanae Bond
Caitlyn Kercado
Michael Koutros
Kevin Luck
Evelyn Rodriguez
Lee Twombly
MATH AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
Various amounts
Calculus
Lizbeth Agyemang
AP Statistics
Jonathan Hood
Rishika Boppana
AP Computer Science A
Rudra Mehta
Each year, the mathematics department discusses students that have excelled in the senior level math courses offered at FHS.
EXCELLENCE IN ENGLISH AWARD
Jasmine Fleming & Yesenia Mendoza
In recognition of your hard work, dedication and achievements in English
Each year, the English department discusses students that have excelled in Language Arts & Literacy at FHS.
HELLER FAMILY/COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARD
Paula Barrow & Dylan Ling
$5,000 scholarship
For the past 4 years, the Heller Family has partnered with the Community Foundation to offer two $5,000 scholarships to Franklin Seniors majoring in Engineering.
SOMERSET COUNTY SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP
Cyprianni Stewart
$500 Scholarship
This year, the Somerset County School Counselor Association awarded a scholarship to a Somerset County senior who wrote an essay about how their School Counselor impacted their high school career.
FRANKLIN ATHLETICS BOOSTER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP
Dylan Ling
Dylan Millman
Kwaku Owusu
Lee Twombly
Abhigya Bavuluri
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Christina Midgette
Lauren Kozubal
$500 Scholarships
SPANISH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
Rishika Boppana & Jonathan Hood
FRENCH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
Aayush Parekh
ITALIAN AMERICAN CLUB SCHOLARSHIP
Michael Allegro
$2,500 Scholarship
The Italian American Club at Canal Walk offers a generous scholarship to a local senior who is of Italian descent, has excellent extracurricular involvement and submitted a strong essay.
FHS ROBOTICS CLUB AWARDS
Award for Excellence in Robotics: Tushar Mohan
Award for Leadership and Service in Robotics: Ayush MukherjeeI
MOST OUTSTANDING DESIGN TECHNOLOGY STUDENT
Lauren Kozubal
MOST OUTSTANDING ARCHITECTURE STUDENT
Jadedon Narain
SOMERSET RUN WOMAN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIP
Memuna Kallon
$1,000 scholarship
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY SCHOLARSHIP
Lauren Kozubal
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP
Tushar Mohan
$2,500 scholarship
AP SCHOLAR AWARD
Khadija Bangurah
Aditi Jacob
Srihan Kakarlapudi
Madison Luck
Bryan Mora
Zinelabidine Regragui
Shreyas Santosh
Rahul Shah
Sidharth Subba Rao
This award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams by July 2021.
AP SCHOLAR WITH HONOR AWARD
Michael Allegro
Paula Barrow
Neel Dahake
Denise Gruenewald
Jonathan Hood
Ashar Keeys
Anisha Kiran
Lauren Kozubal
Sahil Patel
This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken by July 2021, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
AP SCHOLAR WITH DISTINCTION AWARD
Tedros Abera
Abhigya Bavuluri
Rishika Boppana
Akshay Gokul
Samantha Gorczyca
Victoria Iakoubova
David Lin
Tushar Mohan
Ayush Mukherjee
Aaryan Padh
Dev Patel
Jasmine Patel
Rohan Patel
Malinda Qian
Armaan Shah
Aryan Shah
This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken by July 2021 and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP ADMINISTRATORS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP
Caitlyn Kercado & Autumn Phillips
$250 scholarship
This $250 scholarship is for a senior pursuing education at a 4-year college. The student must have an excellent work ethic and desire to work for the betterment of others.
PRINCIPAL’S LEADERSHIP AWARD
Christina Midgette & Ashar Keeys
Every year, a student or students are selected for the Principal’s Leadership Award as a result of their incredible achievements throughout high school. They are leaders among their peers, strive to succeed academically and are all-around amazing students.
PERFECT HONOR ROLL AWARD
Tedros Abera
Chinelo Agwuegbo
Fabiola Aparicio
Abhigya Bavuluri
Rishika Boppana
Kiara Charles
Gael Chisco
Jasmine Fleming
Akshay Gokul
Declan Gordon
Denise Gruenewald
Kenneth Hiraldo
Jonathan Hood
Victoria Iakoubova
David Lin
Madison Luck
Jhonny Martinez Lopez
Faith McDonough
Tushar Mohan
Bryan Mora
Kenechukwu Okoye
Aaryan Padh
Christian Paredes
Dev Patel
Jasmine Patel
Sahil Patel
Malinda Qian
Edgard Quintana
Kiara Sanchez Estevez
Tyriq Terry
Lee Twombly
Michael Veronsky
Joseph Wood
A very select few seniors have earned Honor Roll every single marking period throughout high school. This year, 33 seniors out of over 500 total seniors earned Perfect Honor Roll, and will receive a medal to wear at graduation signifying this amazing achievement.
FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL TOP TEN
Rishika Boppana
Akshay Gokul
Jonathan Hood
Victoria Iakoubova
Bryan Mora
Tushar Mohan
Dev Patel
Jasmine Patel
Malinda Qian
Lee Twombly
FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL’S 2022 SALUTATORIAN IS…
DEV PATEL!!!
FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL’S 2022 VALEDICTORIAN IS…
VICTORIA IAKOUBOVA!!!
