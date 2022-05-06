FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Softball Falls To Pingry, 8-1

Franklin pitcher Mia Sanchez-Balzac winds up May 5 in the game against Pingry.

The Pingry Big Blue cobbled together a 12-hit offense against the Franklin High School Lady Warriors softball team en route to an 8-1 win on May 5.

Pingry jumped to a 3-0 lead in their half of the second inning and never looked back.

Pingry added runs in the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th innings on their way to victory.

The Lady Warriors scored their lone run in the 6th inning.

With the loss, Franklin drops to 3-13 overall and 2-0 in the Skyland Division.

Here are some scenes from the game:





