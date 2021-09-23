FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Edged By Watchung Hills In OT

Franklin’s Victoria Petra smothers the ball during the Lady Warriors’ contest against Watchung Hills on September 22.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors soccer team lost a 2-1 heartbreaker in overtime to Watchung Hills on September 22.

There were less than 15 minutes left in the Lady Warriors soccer teams’ match against Watchung Hills when junior Jessica Shea found the net to tie the game at 1.

But teh Lady Warriors’ joy was short-lived; Watchung Hills went ahead only several minutes into overtime with the winning goal.

Franklin’s goalie, Victoria Petra, blocked seven shots in the effort.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 1-5-1.

