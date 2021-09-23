Quantcast

FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Edged By Watchung Hills In OT

Added by Bill Bowman on September 23, 2021.
Saved under High School
Franklin’s Victoria Petra smothers the ball during the Lady Warriors’ contest against Watchung Hills on September 22.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors soccer team lost a 2-1 heartbreaker in overtime to Watchung Hills on September 22.

There were less than 15 minutes left in the Lady Warriors soccer teams’ match against Watchung Hills when junior Jessica Shea found the net to tie the game at 1.

But teh Lady Warriors’ joy was short-lived; Watchung Hills went ahead only several minutes into overtime with the winning goal.

Franklin’s goalie, Victoria Petra, blocked seven shots in the effort.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 1-5-1.

Here are some scenes from the game:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!