FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Field Hockey Battles To 2-2 Tie With North Plainfield

Added by Bill Bowman on October 1, 2024.
The Franklin High School Lady Warriors field hockey team is still seeking its first win of the season after a 2-2 tie September 30 against North Plainfield.

North Plainfield took a 1-0 lead about halfway through the first quarter, but Franklin struck back soon after.

With less than two minutes left in the frame, Senior Dalena Lam fed Junior Victoria Osinski, who then scored.

The Lady Warriors took the lead with about four minutes left in the first half on a shot by Senior Jiya Patel. Osinski was credited with the assist.

North Plainfield came back to tie the game in the third quarter, and a scoreless final frame forced overtime.

Neither team scored in the OT, resulting in the final tie.

With the tie, Franklin’s record stands at 0-8-2 overall and 0-7 in the Skyland-Valley conference.

Here is an extended photo gallery of the game:



