Coronavirus Update: One More Death, Nine More Positive Test Results In Last 48 Hours By Bill Bowman Another Franklin resident’s death has been […]

Two People Quarantined, 28 Covid-19 Cases In School District By Bill Bowman Elizabeth Avenue School has reported nine cases of […]

School Guidance Oversight Split By Board Of Education By Bill Bowman The oversight of school district guidance services […]

Township Woman Among Two Saturday Night Shooting Victims By Bill Bowman Police are investigating an October 2 shooting that […]