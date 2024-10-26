FHS Sports: Football And Cheer Seniors Honored With Senior Nights
It was the Franklin High School football and cheer team seniors’ turn for Senior Night honors on October 25.
Six cheerleaders and 22 members of the football team received the honors.
The seniors on the cheerleading squad are:
- Kalani Thompson
- Autumn Ince
- Maya Azar
- Ava Ling
- Gabriella Fernandez
- Zaniya Huggins
The squad is led by head coach Lindsay Grant and assistant coach Brianna Del Piano.
The football players where were honored are:
- Christian Lewis
- Camryn Barksdale
- Stacey Mangual
- Tony Zimmerman
- Unisa Kamara
- Daniel Cardoso Ferreira
- Jayden Packwood
- Lloyd Onwubu
- Samantha Menjivar Nova
- Ethan Villa
- Jayden Hay
- Alhaji Kallon
- Christopher Mahaley Jr.
- Jaiden Walcott
- Ziyon Ojeda-Solomon
- Isaiah Tyson
- Jeffrey Shea
- Mariama Fofana
- Isatu Jalloh
- Malachi Charles
- Solomon Pasteur
- Michael Gabryszewski
Warriors football is coached by head coach Blair Wilson, offensive coordinator Diondre McFadden, defensive coordinator Deshaun Gourdine, executive coach Rodney Wilkerson, consultant Neill Morgan, OL coach Chris Strzelecki, DL coach Rocco Dragonetti, DB coach Keenan Reid, LB coach Kareem Johnson, RB coach Isaiah Solomon, nutritionist Rodney Minnick, freshman volunteer coach Tristan Ojeda-Solomon, and volunteer coach/admin Yesenia Gonzalez.
Here are some scenes from the Cheer Senior Night:
And from the Football Senior Night: