FHS Sports: Football And Cheer Seniors Honored With Senior Nights

It was the Franklin High School football and cheer team seniors’ turn for Senior Night honors on October 25.

Six cheerleaders and 22 members of the football team received the honors.

The seniors on the cheerleading squad are:

Kalani Thompson

Autumn Ince

Maya Azar

Ava Ling

Gabriella Fernandez

Zaniya Huggins

The squad is led by head coach Lindsay Grant and assistant coach Brianna Del Piano.

The football players where were honored are:

Christian Lewis

Camryn Barksdale

Stacey Mangual

Tony Zimmerman

Unisa Kamara

Daniel Cardoso Ferreira

Jayden Packwood

Lloyd Onwubu

Samantha Menjivar Nova

Ethan Villa

Jayden Hay

Alhaji Kallon

Christopher Mahaley Jr.

Jaiden Walcott

Ziyon Ojeda-Solomon

Isaiah Tyson

Jeffrey Shea

Mariama Fofana

Isatu Jalloh

Malachi Charles

Solomon Pasteur

Michael Gabryszewski

Warriors football is coached by head coach Blair Wilson, offensive coordinator Diondre McFadden, defensive coordinator Deshaun Gourdine, executive coach Rodney Wilkerson, consultant Neill Morgan, OL coach Chris Strzelecki, DL coach Rocco Dragonetti, DB coach Keenan Reid, LB coach Kareem Johnson, RB coach Isaiah Solomon, nutritionist Rodney Minnick, freshman volunteer coach Tristan Ojeda-Solomon, and volunteer coach/admin Yesenia Gonzalez.

Here are some scenes from the Cheer Senior Night:

And from the Football Senior Night: