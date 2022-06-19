Live Video: FHS Seniors Glam It Up At Prom
More than 400 Franklin High School seniors made their way to the Westin Hotel at Forrestal Village in Princeton June 17 for the return of a high school tradition.
The first full-fledged senior prom in two years was a noisy, smashing success, judging by the faces of the students who donned their finest for the final official party for the Class of 2022.
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on-site to bring you the prom’s “cocktail hour:”
Here are a few scenes from the evening: