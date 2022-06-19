Quantcast

Live Video: FHS Seniors Glam It Up At Prom

Added by Bill Bowman on June 19, 2022.
Saved under Featured, Schools

More than 400 Franklin High School seniors made their way to the Westin Hotel at Forrestal Village in Princeton June 17 for the return of a high school tradition.

The first full-fledged senior prom in two years was a noisy, smashing success, judging by the faces of the students who donned their finest for the final official party for the Class of 2022.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on-site to bring you the prom’s “cocktail hour:”

Here are a few scenes from the evening:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!