FHS Is Site Of Group 2, 4 Meet Of Champions

Franklin High School was the host for the 2022 Group 2 and Group 4 Meet of Champions on June 10 and 11.

Here’s how the Warriors fared on June 10:

Discus: Anderson, Cameren 11 placed 9th

Girls 4×100 relay: Franklin Township ‘A’ placed 8th at 49.84; Sophomore Qiora Rollins, Senior Blessing Assoumany, Senior Alisha Fofanah, Senior Kiara Charles, and Freshman Keliah Cottrell.

Girls 100 Meter Dash preliminaries: 15 Sophomore Qiora Rollins placed 15th: 12.8

Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: 7 Sophomore Adriana Rollins placed 7th: 1:08.58

Here are some scenes from the day:





