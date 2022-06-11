Quantcast

FHS Is Site Of Group 2, 4 Meet Of Champions

Added by Bill Bowman on June 11, 2022.
Saved under Featured, High School, Sports

Franklin High School was the host for the 2022 Group 2 and Group 4 Meet of Champions on June 10 and 11.

Here’s how the Warriors fared on June 10:

Discus: Anderson, Cameren 11 placed 9th

Girls 4×100 relay: Franklin Township ‘A’ placed 8th at 49.84; Sophomore Qiora Rollins, Senior Blessing Assoumany, Senior Alisha Fofanah, Senior Kiara Charles, and Freshman Keliah Cottrell.

Girls 100 Meter Dash preliminaries: 15 Sophomore Qiora Rollins placed 15th: 12.8

Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: 7 Sophomore Adriana Rollins placed 7th: 1:08.58

Here are some scenes from the day:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!