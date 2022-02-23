FHS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Warriors Fall To Hillsborough In SCT

Franklin’s Precoius Wheeler goes up for a shot February 22 during the Lady Warriors’ Somerset County Tournament game against Hillsborough.

It was the third quarter that did them in.

The Lady Warriors kept it close for the first two frames of their Somerset County Tournament quarterfinal game against Hillsborough, leading at the first quarter’s buzzer and down by only two at the half.

But the Raiders outscored the Lady Warriors by 5 points in the third quarter – 13-8 – which proved to be Franklin’s undoing in their 56-53 loss.

The Lady Warriors took the final frame 18-14, but that wasn’t enough for the “W.”

Senior Christina Midgette led all scorers with 27 points. Also hitting double digits was Sophomore Iyanna Cotten with 10 points.

Sophomore Tiffany Pecorella scored six points, Sophomore Morgan Lewis scored four points, and Junior Alyssa Pecorella scored three points.

Rounding out the Lady Warriors’ attack were Junior Keira Clark with two points and Freshman Precoius Wheeler with one point.

The Lady Warriors next play on February 28, when they will take on Edison’s J.P. Stevens High School in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament.

Following are some scenes from the game:





