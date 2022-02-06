FHS Basketball: Warriors Dominate North Plainfield, 64-28

As is fitting for Senior Night, all five Warrior basketball seniors started in their February 5 game against North Plainfield, and all five made contributions to the Warriors’ lopsided victory.

The Warriors kept the Canucks in single digits in all four quarters on the way to a 64-28 victory.

After winning the first three quarter 15-9, 16-8 and 12-7, respectively, the Warriors opened up on the Canucks in the final frame with a 21-4 drubbing.

Senior Mike Williams led all scorers with 12 points. As for the rest of the Seniors, Isaiah Cotten scored eight points, Joselee Janvier and Josh Mingledolph scored six points each, and Bashir Phillippe scored three points.

Other Warriors contributing to the win were Junior Cameron Snowden with seven points, Sophomore Landen Miller with six points, Junior Daniel Okafor with five points, and Juniors Jake Novielli and Jahlil Williams with four points each.

Junior Samuele Mattia contributed three points to the winning effort.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 10-6 overall and 7-4 in the Skyland Conference.

