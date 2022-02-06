FHS Basketball: Lady Warriors Hold Off Aggressive Neptune, 46-44

It didn’t look good for the Lady Warriors basketball squad at the end of the third period in their February 5 game against Neptune.

Trailing 37-31, Franklin had lost two of the first three periods, with the biggest margin, 14-9, coming in that third frame.

But the final frame was all Franklin, with the Lady Warriors taking a 45-44 lead with about one minute left, and keeping the Scarlet Fliers in single-digits on their way to a 46-44 victory, their third consecutive win.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 12-3 overall and 10-3 in the Skyland Conference. Franklin also takes sole possession of first place in the Skyland Conference’s Delaware Division, and second place in the overall conference.

Senior Christina Midgette led all Franklin scorers with 20 points.

Midgette, who was honored before the game during the “Senior Night” celebration, said she was happy the team could “step up and get the ‘dub.'”

“This was another chance for us to be in a tight situation and see what we were going to do,” she said. “The last time we were in a tight situation it didn’t come out as we wanted.”

“Whenever we come out, we’re going to fight till the end,” she said.

The win was a total effort by the team, with each player scoring.

Junior Keira Clark scored eight points, Sophomore Morgan Lewis scored five points, and Sophomore Iyanna Cotten scored four points.

The Pecorella sisters, Junior Alyssa and Sophomore Tiffany, each scored three points, and Freshman Precoius Wheeler scored two points.

Following are some scenes from the game:





