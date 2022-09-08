Elizabeth Avenue School Principal Looks Forward To New Position

Elizabeth Avenue School principal Greg Romero greets returning students on the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year.

New students weren’t the only ones celebrating their first full year at Elizabeth Avenue School when its doors opened on September 7.

The school’s principal, Greg Romero, was also enjoying the first day of his first full year as the school’s leader.

Romero, a six-year veteran of the district, started his day welcoming students as they were dropped off by parents at the front of the school.

Romero opened the the passenger door of car after car with a smile and a “good morning” to the student and their family.

After asking if the student knew where they we re going, Romero sent them off with a wish for a good day before he turned his attention to the next car in line.

Romero began his career at Sampson G. Smith Elementary School before being moved to Elizabeth Avenue, where he served as vice-principal since 2018.

“I’m very excited to be here today to welcome our students, our families,” he said.

“The teachers are excited for them to come back, I’m excited for them to come back, and we just want to give them that sense of normalcy, be able to learn, have opportunities and provide them aspects of their education that they haven’t had in a while,” Romero said.

“Elizabeth Avenue is a special school, we’re a community school and we ensure that families and the community have a place in our school and that their voices are heard and that we give them opportunities that they haven’t had in a long time,” he said.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate interviewed Romero in-between his greeting of students:





