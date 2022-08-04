Electronics Distributor Wins Approval For Warehouse Expansion

Engineer’s site plan for the proposed warehouse expansion.

A township electronics distributor won permission from the Planning Board August 3 to expand its warehouse on Atrium Drive.

F&E Electronics was looking for permission to add 70,300 square feet to its existing approximately 70,000-square-foot building. The site is the former Garden State Exhibition Center.

The company is planning on hiring additional employees, attorney Jim Stahl told the Board.

“They have been there for approximately five years, and they are in dire need for additional space,” the project’s engineer, Mitchel Ardman, told the Board.

He said the company was planning on consolidating operations from another location to Somerset.

The addition will include six more parking spaces, Ardman said.

Elizabeth Dole, the project’s traffic engineer, told the Board that even though the building’s footprint would be doubled, she did not expect there to be a doubling of traffic.