Dugouts For FHS Baseball, Softball Varsity Among Potential District Projects

The varsity baseball and softball teams may soon have dugouts on their fields. (File photo.)

Dugouts for Franklin High School’s varsity baseball and softball teams are among the projects schools officials will be discussing with the district’s architects.

The Board of Education at its September 23 meeting approved a $55,000 contract with SSP Architects for the dugouts’ design, bidding and construction administration.

Board Business Administrator Jon Toth said in an email that the Board’s facilities committee will host SSP “at this month’s committee meeting in order to discuss project scope, cost estimates and construction time to determine its practicality.”

The school board also approved a $125,500 contract with SSP to complete all necessary applications and submit them to the state Department of Education for expanded Pre-K classroom space.

Toth said the district administration is expecting “significant growth” in Pre-K over the next few years.

“In order to address this expected growth the district is trying to find buildings for additional classroom space,” Toth wrote in an email. “As of now, there is no definitive location.”

A third contract, this one worth $274,616, was awarded to Talco Industries for the fabrication and installation of HEPA-grade air filters for Franklin High School.

This is the first phase of a project that will retrofit all school HVAC units with HEPA-grade filters in response to Covid-19, Toth wrote.

“Franklin Township High School is the first building to be scheduled for HVAC containment filter retrofitting,” he wrote. “After the high school is complete the plan is to have the mechanical units that supply the congregate areas of the middle schools done.”



