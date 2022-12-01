Donald M. ‘Dino’ Triggs, 61; Air Force Operation Desert Storm Veteran

Donald M. “Dino” Triggs, of Manchester passed away November 22 at home. He was 61.

Born in New Brunswick and raised in Edison, he has lived in Manchester for over 20 years.

He worked as an HVAC Technician and field Supervisor for Dan’s Heating & Air Conditioning in Cranbury for over 40 years.

Dino also served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, which included six years in active duty and approximately 14 more years in the Air Force Reserves. He served in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm and was a B-52 tail gunner during the Cold War. He was stationed at Loring Air Force SAC Base in Maine.



A music enthusiast, Dino was a self-taught saxophone player and a member of the prestigious Air Force Band “Tops In Blue” traveling around the world to entertain our troops. He was also an accomplished, self-taught harmonica player and placed second in a national contest judged by celebrities such as Ned Beatty. He was also a Civil War re-enactor for the Union under the New Jersey Volunteers. He fulfilled his dream of being a private helicopter pilot by getting his license on his own. He loved building scale models of planes, trains, and big rigs. He was an avid video gamer, especially playing World War II Online and Asheron’s Call. He cared deeply about animals, especially cats, who he considered as his children. He loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his two nephews.



He was predeceased by his father, Donald Triggs, in 2005; and younger sister, Lori Triggs in 2020.



Surviving are his mother, Betty Jo Triggs of Ocala, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, David and Nancy Triggs of Somerset; nephews, Dylan and Trevor; stepmother, Elizabeth; and half-brothers, Richard and Kyle.



A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. December 9 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 488033.

Cremation services have been handled privately.

Donations in his loving memory can be made to any veteran cause or animal rescue.



