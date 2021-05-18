COVID Vaccination Clinics Set For Township Students Aged 12 And Older

Vaccination clinics for township students aged 12 years or older are scheduled for dates in May and June, according to a letter from the schools Superintendent.

The Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccination will be administered from 3-7 p.m. on May 27 and June 1 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis Street, according to the May 17 letter to parents from schools Superintendent John Ravally.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine; the second shots will be administered on June 17 and 22, the letter said.

The clinics will be given by the Somerset County Department of Health.

“Children are susceptible to the COVID-19 Virus and can spread COVID-19 to others,” Ravally said in the letter. “The CDC believes that you will help protect your whole family by getting yourself and your children 12 years of age and older vaccinated against COVID-19. Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Parents who want their eligible children vaccinated at the clinic should submit a consent form by May 19. The form is available through the Genesis portal, Ravally’s letter said.

A pre-vaccination checklist for COVID-19 vaccines should be completed and brought to the clinic appointment for review before the vaccination.

Parents or guardians must accompany the children when they are vaccinated, Ravally’s letter said.

“You can prepare your child for the vaccination clinic by talking to your child about what to expect and

informing the nurse if your child has any allergies by completing the pre-vaccination checklist for COVID-19,” Ravally said in the letter.



