County Youth Leadership Program Accepting Applications

High schoolers are invited to apply to Somerset County Youth Leadership Somerset program, which runs from September 2020 through May, 2021.

The sessions are held one Saturday a month and last four to six hours. Applications must be received by May 31, and candidates will be selected by the end of June. Those accepted to the program will receive a full scholarship to ensure that financial status is not a barrier.

“This is a wonderful program for young people to have the chance to interact with community leaders and explore current issues that are impacting their communities,” Freeholder Brian Levine, the youth services liaison, said in a release about the program. “Participants will be able to develop their leadership skills, expand their critical thinking ability and learn how to collaborate and communicate with others.”

To apply, visit Youth Leadership Somerset Application 2020/2021.

Participants of Youth Leadership Somerset will interact with community leaders on a wide variety of subjects, according to the release. Topics that will be discussed in sessions include leadership, the environment, mental health, law enforcement, emergency response, housing, economic development, recycling, local government, justice, healthcare and culture.

Program coordinators at Youth Leadership Somerset will continue to monitor the public health situation. If program adjustments are necessary, participants will be notified before the start date.

For more information about applying to Youth Leadership Somerset, contact Melania Tchir at 732-469-3363 or email youthleadership@co.somerset.nj.us.

Youth Leadership Somerset was developed by the Leadership Somerset Class of 2000 and is sponsored by the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders. To learn about the adult leadership program, email leadershipsomerset@co.somerset.nj.us or visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/LeadershipPrograms.



