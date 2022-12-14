Council Approves $40,000 In Contracts For New Carpeting

Contracts totaling more than $40,000 for new carpeting in the Council Chamber, the Court and Police Department were awarded December 13 by the Township Council.

Both contracts went to The Gillespie Group of Dayton.

The largest, $23,301.71, is for installing new carpeting in the Court and Police Department.

The second contract, worth $16,972.16, is for the Council Chamber installation.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the township’s Public Works Department will remove all of the chairs from the Chamber prior to the new carpet being installed.

Both purchases were made through an Educational Services Commission of New Jersey co-operative purchasing agreement.



