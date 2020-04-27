Coronavirus Update: Long-Term Care Facilities Bear Brunt Of Township COVID-19 Deaths

About 66 percent of the 73 Franklin residents who have died from the coronanvirus since mid-March contracted the disease in a long-term facility in the township, according to state and county records.

That’s an increase of six percentage points from April 20, when the state Department of Health first publicly released statistics about coronavirus’ impact on long-term care facility patients.

The state DOH reported on April 27 that long-term care facilities in the township have self-reported 216 residents who have tested positive for the virus, with 48 deaths.

On April 20, the state reported that 178 residents of those facilities have tested positive, with 30 deaths.

The long-term facility statistics have come under fire, with critics saying that the facilities are under-reporting their positive cases and deaths.

Township-wide, another 25 township residents tested positive for the disease, bringing the total to 870, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on April 27.

The OEM also reported four more deaths attributed to the disease, bringing the township’s total to 73.

According to the state DOH, these are the updates, self-reported statistics from township long-term care facilities:

Parker at Somerset: 57 cases, five deaths

Regency Jewish Heritage Post Acute Rehab and Nursing Care: 23 cases, eight deaths

Spring Hills Assisted Living Facility: 33 cases, 11 deaths

Martin & Edith Stein Assisted Living Residence: 37 cases, 11 deaths

Willow Creek Rehab and Care Center: 66 cases, 13 deaths

Totals: 216 cases, 48 deaths.

The deaths include COVID-positive deaths, deaths in persons with pending test results, and respiratory illness deaths for which COVID testing was not performed, according to the DOH. All results were self-reported by the facilities.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



