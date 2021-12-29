Come With Us As We Get A Sneak Peek Into The Franklin Township Youth Center

Township officials hope that the new Franklin Township Youth Center will soon be bustling with activity.

There are still some final touches to be applied, equipment to be mounted and other last-minute details to be attended to, but the new Franklin Township Youth Center is nearly ready for its close-up.

The 24,000-square-foot, $9.8 million youth center on Lewis Street will eventually house a variety of programs ranging from helping township students aged 12-18 years with their homework, to improving their sports games to sharpening their audio and video producing skills.

There is already some programming going on, the Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau is running its “Franklin Fit” program out of the center’s fitness rooms.

In addition to the fitness rooms and full-sized gym, the center will also house a satellite office of the Franklin Township library, a concession stand, meeting and classrooms, and a media room, in addition to others.

“This is going to be a fun place and have a lot of activities,” said Tony Taveras, the Center’s manager. “We’re also trying to put together some fun clubs the kids will enjoy,” such as a drum club, media club, photo club, and fashion design club.

“There’s a high level of interest of kids who want to be involved in those clubs,” he said.

“We wanted to be sure we had offerings for those kids who are creative, for kids who want to focus on their academics, we have tutoring and things like that, those who are very sports oriented and those who are combination of all three,” said Windy White, Deputy Director of the township’s Recreation Department. “We’re trying to tap into the potential of the young people here in Franklin Township.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate went on a mini-tour of the new Youth Center:

All programs will be free, White said.

There will be a video game room featuring PlayStation Xbox, and which will also serve as a place where kids can learn coding, said Saffie Kallon, the township’s Special Projects Manager.

The fitness room will feature equipment such as rowing machines, treadmills, free weights and medicine balls.

The Center will also offer family therapy services through third-party vendors, White said.

“If they are facing issues or challenges, we do have a family room upstairs, with therapy support services as well,” she said.

Officials hope the concession stand will help teach kids business skills.

“We’re working with Orvyl Wilson (the school district’s Director of School Management) and through Somerset County Youth Services Commission, we wrote a grant to offset costs,” said township Recreation Director Beau Byrtus. “The plan is to have a fully operational concession stand that will be managed by youth.”

Byrtus said the skills that will be taught include “how to do an end till, reconcile money, pre-ordering, basements and ceiling in terms of inventory, customer service skills. Ultimately, we will get to the point where it’s self-sustaining, and the full circle gets completed that way.”

“We want to do all of those kinds of things so that our youth are coming out of this facility … and have a set of job skills,” he said.

Kallon said that while the emphasis of the center will be doing and learning, there will also be lounge space provide for kids to just “hang out.”

“We understand the idea that some kids just want to hang out,” she said. “We’d love to say the while things will be educational … part of the education will be kids hanging out and being with their friends.”

Kallon said the Center, long championed by Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois (D-At Large), should open early in 2022.



