Claremont Elementary School Gets New Principal; School Board Makes Other Moves

Miguel Rivera addresses the Board of Education September 22 after being appointed as new principal at Claremont Elementary School.

The Board of Education on September 22 once again elevated one of the district’s own, naming Miguel Rivera as the new principal at Claremont Elementary School.

Rivera has spent the last nine years as principal at Pine Grove Manor School.

Genesi Miles, a Franklin High School vice-principal, was named interim principal at Pine Grove Manor until a permanent principal is found.

The Claremont Elementary School position was opened when former principal Nicole Sury Bevere left for a new position in another school district.

Rivera begins his new position on October 1.

After his appointment was announced, Rivera said he was “honored to build upon the solid foundation built by Dr. Bevere, the teachers and staff at Claremont.”

In a letter to parents and staff at Pine Grove Manor, Rivera wrote that he knows “the partnerships we have established will remain strong. I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the past nine years I have spent working in Pine Grove.”

“We have made many fond memories together which I will be taking with me,” he wrote.

Nubeja Allen, the district’s Supervisor of Secondary Mathematics, and Ana Washington, the district’s Director of Research, Planning, Accountability and Assessments will alternate as FHS’s acting vice-principal during MIles’ absence.

In other appointments, the school board named Luis Valencia as the School Business Administrator/Assistant Board Secretary, to replace Jonathan Toth, who left Franklin for a position in another district.

Valencia, an FHS graduate, formerly worked for the district for eight years as an Assistant Business Manager, under Toth.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to Franklin,” Valencia told the Board. “I’m a Franklin kid … I’m glad to be a part of the Franklin team.”

Also, Brian Bonanno, the district’s Senior Manager of Human Resources, Assistant Business Administrator and Treasurer of School Monies, was named Assistant Superintendent for Business/Board Secretary. His new position becomes effective October 16.

Jackie Becce, the district’s Assistant Business Administrator/Comptroller will now also serve as the district’s Treasurer of School Monies.

Jackie Schneider, the district’s Assistant Manager of Human Resources, will now serve as the Manager of Human Resources.



