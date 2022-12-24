Car Crash On JFK Injures Four, Including Two Children

Four people – including two children and a township police officer – were injured December 23 after a car hit a tree on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, near Berger Street.

Police said the car’s driver, a 38-year-old township woman, and her two children, aged 9 and 11 years, were pulled to safety from the car by police before the vehicle was engulfed by heavy smoke and fire.

Police said they received a call about the accident at about 10:16 p.m.

The woman and her children, as well as a Franklin Township police officer, were treated by paramedics then transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police are investigating the factors that contributed to the accident. In a press release, police said that the initial investigation revealed that the woman was driving north on JFK when her car veered off the road and into the tree.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at 732-873-5533 extension 3174 or at ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.



