Quantcast

Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens Township Location

Added by Bill Bowman on August 30, 2022.
Saved under Business, Business News

Township residents have another choice for tacos, burritos and quesadillas with the August 29 grand opening of Bubbakoo’s Burritos at 1340 Hamilton Street.

The 14-year-old restaurant chain offers a variety of Mexican favorites, with the added twist of several “signature flavors” that range from mild to hot.

The store’s owners come with experience in the chain, having operated a location in Morrisville, Pa., said Amish Shah, the ownership group’s operations manager.

Shah said the group was looking to expand into the Middlesex-Somerset county area, and finally chose Franklin.

“In our research we found the Franklin Township area is one of the most foodie-oriented areas and the most welcoming,” he said. “The people in the township and surrounding area are very friendly, and we got a good response for something like this, so we chose Franklin.”

The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on hand for the grand opening:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!