Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens Township Location

Township residents have another choice for tacos, burritos and quesadillas with the August 29 grand opening of Bubbakoo’s Burritos at 1340 Hamilton Street.

The 14-year-old restaurant chain offers a variety of Mexican favorites, with the added twist of several “signature flavors” that range from mild to hot.

The store’s owners come with experience in the chain, having operated a location in Morrisville, Pa., said Amish Shah, the ownership group’s operations manager.

Shah said the group was looking to expand into the Middlesex-Somerset county area, and finally chose Franklin.

“In our research we found the Franklin Township area is one of the most foodie-oriented areas and the most welcoming,” he said. “The people in the township and surrounding area are very friendly, and we got a good response for something like this, so we chose Franklin.”

The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

