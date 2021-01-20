Bench Replacement, Sponsorship, Could Be On Horizon For Township Trails

The township is looking into replacing deteriorating benches along trails, and may open up purchases to the public.

In a plan discussed at the January 19 Open Space Advisory Committee meeting, residents would be able to “sponsor” the new benches, and dedicate them to loved ones or organizations.

Many of the wooden benches that line township trails are falling apart, or have been damaged by machines, Tara Kenyon, the township’s open space consultant, told the committee.

“Some of these benches are 15-20 years old now,” Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said. “They’ve rotted away. It’s time for replacement.”

She said she’s been pricing backless aluminum benches to replace the wooden benches that are there now.

The idea of replacing the benches came from the Trails Advisory Committee, Kenyon said.

Vornlocker broached the idea of making the new benches available for sponsorships.

“If someone wanted to dedicate a bench to a certain person or organization, they could fund the cost of the bench,” he said.

Vornlocker said the new benches would be similar to those installed at the 9-11 Memorial near the Township Library on DeMott Lane.

“Those are a little bit fancier, but that’s the idea that we’re talking about,” he said.

Vornlocker said there could be as many as 24 benches purchased.

“If the idea is well-received, I think you could put them along trails where we don’t have them yet,” he said. “There’s an opportunity to cover the cost of the benches and allow somebody to donate one to a loved one or an organization they’re part of.”

Kenyon said that she will continue pricing the benches and will have a proposal for the committee at its next meeting.



