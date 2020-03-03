Assemblyman Danielsen’s 6th Annual Job Fair Set For April 15

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen’s 6th annual Free Job Fair is set for April 15 in partnership with The Imperia, 1714 Easton Avenue.

Recruiters from public and private businesses will be available to meet with job seekers between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have a resume, bring 10-15 copies with you.

Classes will be offered for participants from 10-11:30 a.m. on Job Search Techniques, Resume Writing, Interviewing and Dressing for Success.

“I encourage anyone who is looking for their first job, a new job, returning to the job force of New Jersey to join us throughout the day,” Danielsen said in a press release about the event. “If you’re looking for assistance to change careers, then participate and meet 75 to 80 diverse vendors who will be available to talk with you. Listen, jobs don’t come to you. It is up to you to seize the opportunity!”

Vendor Space will be available until April 8 for organizations or employers who would like to participate. Register early, space is limited.

Contact Laura Spector for more information or to request a registration form at (732)-247-3999.



