AFC Urgent Care Opens In Cedar Grove Center

RIBBON-CUTTING – Imran Fayazi, center, aided by (left to right) Umar Sheikh, Township Councilman Alex Kharazi, and Aliya Fayazi, cut the ribbon on the new AFC Urgent Care Center in Cedar Grove Center on Cedar Grove Lane.

It’s all about family at AFC Urgent Care in the Cedar Grove Center, which celebrated its grand opening on July 18.

The township’s newest urgent care center officially opened its doors on Cedar Grove Lane on July 22.

The center is a Fayazi family production: Imran Fayazi is the owner. His mother, Aliya Fayazi, DNP, FNP, is a provider and his aunt, Arshiya Fayazi, is the center administrator.

The center will offer “anything that you need before you actually need to go to a hospital,” Imran said during the grand opening celebration. “We provide a full suite of services.”

Among the services offered by the center are physicals, pediatric urgent care, on-site lab testing and vaccinations, immigration physicals, occupational health exams and digital x-rays.

Patients can schedule an appointment online or they can walk in, Fayazi said.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to work with my family,” Imran Fayazi said in a press release about the opening. “To us, this isn’t just a business venture but an opportunity for us to grow together and create a legacy. We look forward to treating our patients as if they are a part of our family.”

Aliya Fayazi, who worked in health care in the township prior to opening the center, said her experience in Franklin caused her to fall in love with the town.

“The people are amazing,” she said.

Arshiya Fayazi said another reason Franklin was chosen for the center was that Franklin “does have a very welcoming attitude toward family businesses.”

The business was also welcomed by Nick DiMeglio, president of the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce, and Township Councilman Alex Kharazi.

The center’s hours are 8 a.m.. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.





