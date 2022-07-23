Quantcast

A Team Snaps Canal Walk Winning Streak In Senior Softball League Opener

Added by Bill Bowman on July 23, 2022.
Saved under Club, Community Building, Sports

Canal Walk’s 18-game winning streak was snapped July 22 in a 3-2 loos to the A Team in the Senior Softball League’s opening championship game.

The A Team is the defending champion, having won the ultimate series each of the last three years.

The next game in the best two out of three series is set for 9:30 a.m. July 24 at Middlebush Park, off DeMott Lane.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate interviewed managers for both teams, and the league’s Commissioner, Bob Lacorte, prior to the July 22 game:

Responding to an impromptu request, Franklin Reporter & Advocate co-publisher PJ Parker sang the National Anthem at the game’s start:

Here are a few scenes from the game:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!