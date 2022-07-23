A Team Snaps Canal Walk Winning Streak In Senior Softball League Opener

Canal Walk’s 18-game winning streak was snapped July 22 in a 3-2 loos to the A Team in the Senior Softball League’s opening championship game.

The A Team is the defending champion, having won the ultimate series each of the last three years.

The next game in the best two out of three series is set for 9:30 a.m. July 24 at Middlebush Park, off DeMott Lane.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate interviewed managers for both teams, and the league’s Commissioner, Bob Lacorte, prior to the July 22 game:

Responding to an impromptu request, Franklin Reporter & Advocate co-publisher PJ Parker sang the National Anthem at the game’s start:

Here are a few scenes from the game:





