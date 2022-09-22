Quantcast

75,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Approved By Planning Board

September 22, 2022.
Project engineer Josh Sewald testifies before the Planning Board at its September 21 hearing.

A warehouse measuring 74,800 square feet and targeted for a 5.2-acre Schoolhouse Road parcel was approved September 21 by the Planning Board.

The developer, BH 31 Schoolhouse Road, will install a sidewalk along the 300-foot Schoolhouse Road frontage.

The warehouse will be accessed by two driveways, and will contain 10 truck bays.

The building was originally proposed to be 90,000 square feet, said project engineer Josh Sewald. He said that discussions with township planning staff led the developer to reduce the size to its approved size.

The developer also received variances for total coverage – 66 percent proposed, 60 percent required – and the width of loading berth, 147 feet required and 130 feet proposed.

The reason for the variance for impervious coverage is a request by a township official for a fire lane on one side of the building, applicant attorney Peter Lanfrit said. Without that lane, the project would have about 61 percent impervious coverage, he said.

Two existing buildings, a house and a small manufacturing facility, will be razed.

The developer will plant about 46 trees and more than 400 shrubs, although about 670 trees are being taken down.

Although the impervious surface variance application was granted, the Board noted in its approval that it would be in favor of eliminating one driveway and the fire lane.

