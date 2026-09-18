Zoning Board OKs Habitat Home On Churchill Avenue Over Neighbors’ Objections

The Franklin Township Zoning Board of Adjustment on Sept. 17 unanimously approved Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity’s plan to build a 100% affordable single-family home on a vacant, Township-owned lot at 168 Churchill Ave., over the objections of the two neighbors whose homes flank the property.

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