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Zoning Board OKs Habitat Home On Churchill Avenue Over Neighbors’ Objections

September 18, 2026 Affordable Housing, Zoning Board

AGAINST THE PLAN – Churchill Avenue resident Laurinda Harper speaks in opposition to an application made by Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity for a one-family affordable home on Churchill at the September 17 Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting.

The Franklin Township Zoning Board of Adjustment on Sept. 17 unanimously approved Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity’s plan to build a 100% affordable single-family home on a vacant, Township-owned lot at 168 Churchill Ave., over the objections of the two neighbors whose homes flank the property.

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