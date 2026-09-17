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Township Road Resurfacing Program Updates

September 16, 2026 Construction

Here’s the latest on the road resurfacing projects conducted throughout the Township.

Please note due to extreme heat and weather conditions these dates are subject to change 

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Update On Street Resurfacing Projects

Here is the latest on the various road resurfacing projects throughout the township. Please note …

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