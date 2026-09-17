In Your Opinion: Township Council Needs To Scold Bad Cricket Behavior

By Bill Connell.

The Township just approved, rounding up, $9 million for Catalpa Park. Roughly half of that money is for two legitimate cricket pitches, not like our other flat pieces of land or baseball fields repurposed. That means each pitch is $2 million or so.

The planning for this park started in earnest in 2016 or so. The Township Council and Open Space Committee had just locked up Middlebush Park, which includes football, soccer, baseball and basketball. The planning for Catalpa Park including cricket seemed fair and reasonable. I supported this and probably attended every meeting related to the topic. I got a crash course in how cricket works and where the demand comes from.