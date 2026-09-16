Pickleball, Dance Fundraiser Set For Safe+Sound Somerset In Colonial Park

Two beginner-friendly fundraising events in support of Safe+Sound Somerset are set for 9 a.m.. to 9 p.m. September 26 at the Colonial Park Tennis Center, 156 Mettlers Road.

The events are hosted by Yes We Thryve, a New Jersey based organization that hosts pickleball socials, bachata dance nights, hikes, and wellness activities.

Yes We Thryve hopes to raise $5,000 for Safe+Sound Somerset, which provides support services to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

A women’s pickleball and yoga event runs from 9-11 a.m., while a community pickleball and Bachata dance event runs from 5-9 p.m.

Bachata is a social dance that originated in the Domincan Republic.

For more information, tickets or to sponsor the events, click here.

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