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Islamic Group’s Prayer Room Application Carried To October After Board Questions Testimony

August 7, 2026 Zoning Board

EXPLAINING THE PLAN – Syed Haq, a representative of the Islamic Circle of North America, testifies before the Zoning Board of Adjustment on August 6.

The Islamic Circle of North America’s bid to legalize a prayer room that has operated inside its Hamilton Street headquarters for more than a decade stalled Aug. 6 at the Zoning Board of Adjustment over handicapped parking accommodations, and the number of expected worshipers on a given day.

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