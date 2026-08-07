Islamic Group’s Prayer Room Application Carried To October After Board Questions Testimony

The Islamic Circle of North America’s bid to legalize a prayer room that has operated inside its Hamilton Street headquarters for more than a decade stalled Aug. 6 at the Zoning Board of Adjustment over handicapped parking accommodations, and the number of expected worshipers on a given day.
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