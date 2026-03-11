Women’s Role In American Revolution Focus Of Franklin 250 ‘Living History’ Program

Sponsored by the Franklin 250 Committee, the free, all-ages program, “Could You Do It? The Women Who Carried The Revolution,” is scheduled for from 1-4 p.m.

The essential and often overlooked roles women played in the American Revolution will be displayed March 28 in a special Women’s History Month living history event at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road.

