Women’s Role In American Revolution Focus Of Franklin 250 ‘Living History’ Program
March 10, 2026
Community Building, Franklin 250, General News
The essential and often overlooked roles women played in the American Revolution will be displayed March 28 in a special Women’s History Month living history event at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road.
Sponsored by the Franklin 250 Committee, the free, all-ages program, “Could You Do It? The Women Who Carried The Revolution,” is scheduled for from 1-4 p.m.
Don’t Miss Out!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.
To subscribe, please click here.
Existing members, please click here.
Check Also
SPEAKING OF PEACE – Local organizer Michael Steinbrück speaks at the second peace vigil, held …