Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

FHS Production Of ‘In The Heights’ Wins Three Marquee Awards

May 19, 2026 Entertainment, School News

TRIPLE WINNERS – Franklin High School’s production of ‘In The Heights’ won three Marquee Awards on May 18. (File photo).

The Franklin High School production of In the Heights won three awards – including Best Overall Production – at the May 18 Central Jersey Marquee Awards, hosted by the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Franklin Students Honored At Robeson Youth Achievement Awards

Four Franklin Township students were among 20 students from Somerset and Hunterdon counties who were …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.