Weekending ‘Round The Towns: August 28-30, 2026
August 27, 2026
Around Town, Entertainment, General News
Here’s what’s happening in and around Franklin over the weekend:
Friday, Aug. 28
- Welcome World to George Washington’s Rockingham — 10-11 a.m., Rockingham State Historic Site, 84 Laurel Ave., Franklin Township. An illustrated introduction to Washington’s final Revolutionary War headquarters, with reproduction artifacts and grounds tours. Free.
- Liberty & Libations Boozy Tea — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Pendry Natirar. An America 250-themed afternoon tea pairing tea-inspired cocktails with savory and sweet selections. $100.
- Somerville Cruise Nights — 6-9 p.m., Main Street, Somerville. Downtown fills with classic and vintage automobiles, along with music, outdoor dining and extended shopping hours. Free.
- Somerset Patriots vs. Akron RubberDucks — 6:35 p.m., TD Bank Ballpark, Bridgewater. Friday night’s game concludes wih postgame fireworks. Tickets start around $14.50.
- Michael Blackson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Stress Factory Comedy Club, 90 Church St., New Brunswick. The stand-up comedian headlines two shows Friday and again Saturday. Ages 16 and older; two-item minimum.
- Pajama Night at the RVCC Planetarium — beginning at 7 p.m., Raritan Valley Community College, Branchburg. Rockin’ Rocket Ride at 7, Unseen Earth at 8 and a Best of Pink Floyd laser show at 9. Tickets are $11 for one show or $20 for two.
- Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares — 7:30 p.m., New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave. Tony Award winner Laura Benanti performs her one-woman comedy-and-music show. Tickets listed at $52-$87.
- All the Devils Are Here — 7:30 p.m., McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton. Patrick Page explores Shakespeare’s most memorable villains in his acclaimed solo performance. Additional shows Saturday and Sunday.
- Cirque de Paris — 7:30 p.m., under the big top at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton. The French-style circus features aerial acts, tightwire, juggling and other traditional circus performances.
- DJ Moonraker at The Underground — 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Village Brewing Company, 34 W. Main St., Somerville. Late-night DJ and dancing. Free admission.
- “How to Train Your Dragon” family screening — 10:30 a.m., State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick.
- Author talk: Arthur S. Lefkowitz, “George Washington’s Indispensable Men” — 6:30 p.m., Hillsborough Library. Free.
- “The Music Man Jr.” — evening, Union Catholic HS Performing Arts Center, Scotch Plains.
- Happy Hour on the River (pre-Trenton Thunder game) — South Riverwalk Park, Trenton. Live music, food; $1 hot dogs for the first 250.
Saturday, Aug. 29
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