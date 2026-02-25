Wedding Fees, Pet, And Convenience Center Ordinances Introduced By Township Council

Ordinances that expand who can conduct marriages, change the late date for pet registrations, and modify the fees and accepted materials for convenience center drop-offs were introduced by the Township Council at its February 24 meeting.

The first ordinance, 4498-26, deals with fees and other matters related to the convenience center.

The ordinance raises by $5 the various fees for single admission passes, and by $20 for multi-admission passes, for access to trash dumpsters.

The ordinance allows drop-off of brush, and sets single admission fees from $10 to $40, depending on the size of the vehicle, and from $45 to $195 for six-visit admissions, depending on the size of the vehicle.

The fee for dropping off tires would be raised from $7 to $10 each.

Air conditioners or any appliances with Freon refrigerant would no longer be eligible for curbside pickup.

Added to the “not allowed” list would be household and automobile batteries, dirt, fences and decking.

The second ordinance, 4499-26, would extends the late pet licensing fee from February 1 to February 10.

The final ordinance, 4500-26, expands who can administer weddings and civil unions from the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to a Township Councilmember – as an ordained minister – and the Township Clerk.

The $150 fee – with $50 going to the officiant – remains the same.

Public hearings on these ordinances are set to be heard at the Council’s March 10 meeting.

