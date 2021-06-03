Warriors On The Academic Move

Carolina Chaves of Somerset was among the 27 University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. Chaves is a senior strategic communication major at the Jesuit University.

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Huachen Liang of Somerset in the Fall 2020 semester.

The following students have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the Fall of 2020. The students are: Julie Patel of Somerset, Shanaya Patel of Somerset, Vidhi Dalal of Somerset, Siham Naseer of Franklin Park, and Shreya Patel of Somerset.

Maija Storey of Somerset was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Storey was initiated at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Storey is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Alba DeLeon of Somerset was among 48 University of Scranton education majors who served as student teachers during the fall and spring semesters at 15 local schools. DeLeon, an undergraduate early and primary education major, served as a student teacher at Commonwealth Charter Academy.

Ashley Pasterak of Somerset was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Pasterak was initiated at Kean University. Pasterak is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Rahul Ubriani, from Somerset , was among more than 135 undergraduate and graduate students who showcased their research and creative scholarly work at New York Tech’s annual Symposium of University Research and Creative Expression (SOURCE) held virtually on April 23. SOURCE highlights both student-faculty collaborations and interdisciplinary education. Ubriani is studying Biology.

A total of 979 students will receive degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at four separate commencement ceremonies for each of the university colleges on May 7 and May 8. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremonies will take place at Eiler-Martin Stadium in order to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing. Maya Webster from Somerset is among those who will graduate.

Antonio Magalhaes Vieira of Somerset graduated from The University of Tampa on May 8. Magalhaes Vieira graduated with a Bachelor of Science – B.S. Degree in Marketing.

Khushbu Patel has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the Fall of 2020. Patel, of Franklin Park, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List. Olivia Panagos from Somerset, a Early Child(PK-4)/Deaf and Hard of Hearing major, was one of those named to the Dean’s List.

Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30. To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend. Dylan O’Connor of Somerset received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering.

Local residents were among the 44 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2021 who participated in the Jesuit school’s inaugural in-person Donning of the Kente Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2021 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony was to highlight the success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education. Members of Scranton’s class of 2021 honored at the event were: Alba Rosa DeLeon of Somerset, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in early and primary teacher education and Jamie M. Greene of Somerset, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.

Katherine Driscoll of Somerset recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the College of Charleston. Driscoll was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.

Local residents were among more than 800 bachelor’s degrees at its in-person undergraduate celebration ceremonies on May 23. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021. Due to capacity restrictions in place because of the pandemic, separate ceremonies were held for the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies, the Kania School of Management and the College of Arts and Sciences at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Students earning undergraduate degrees include the following: Carolina Chaves of Somerset, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communication and social media strategies; Sophia M. Duncan of Somerset, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice; Alba Rosa DeLeon of Somerset, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in early and primary teacher education, and Jamie M. Greene of Somerset, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.