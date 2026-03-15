Warrior For Life Sneaker Gala To Honor Superintendent Ravally

The Warrior for Life Sneaker Gala fundraiser, set for March 29, will also be the formal retirement party for outgoing schools Superintendent John Ravally.

Ravally, who has led district schools for the past 10 years, announced that he is retiring at the end of this school year.

Additionally, the Warrior for Life Foundation has created the Dr. John Ravally Warrior for Life Scholarship “in recognition of his extraordinary leadership and longstanding commitment to the students and families of Franklin Township,” according to a press release about the event.

The Ball is scheduled for from 1-5 p.m. March 29 at the Imperia by Dhaba on Easton Avenue.

“Dr. Ravally is the longest-standing Superintendent in the lifetime of our Foundation’s co-founders,” according to the release. “His years of dedicated service have shaped the district in profound ways, fostering academic excellence, stability, and opportunity for countless students. We are proud to honor his service and celebrate his upcoming retirement in a manner that reflects his enduring impact — by investing directly in student scholarships in his name.”

“The Warrior for Life Sneaker Ball will serve as both a celebration of Dr. Ravally’s remarkable career and a community-wide opportunity to support Franklin Township students,” the release reads. “Proceeds from the event, as well as donations made in his honor, will directly fund scholarships for graduating seniors in Franklin Township.”

Tickets may be purchased and donations made to the sneaker ball in Ravally’s name by visiting www.warrior4life.org.

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