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Warrior For Life ‘Sneaker Gala’ Raises Scholarship Money, Fêtes Schools Superintendent

March 30, 2026 Community Building, Featured, School Board

MAN OF THE HOUR – Schools Superintendent John Ravally was honored at the March 29 Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation Sneaker Ball, held at The Imperia by Dhaba.

Outgoing schools Superintendent John Ravally was honored on March 29 for his 11 years of service to the school district at the Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation Sneaker Ball at the Imperia by Dhaba.

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