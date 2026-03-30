Warrior For Life ‘Sneaker Gala’ Raises Scholarship Money, Fêtes Schools Superintendent

Outgoing schools Superintendent John Ravally was honored on March 29 for his 11 years of service to the school district at the Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation Sneaker Ball at the Imperia by Dhaba.

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